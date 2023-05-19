'Don't believe lies' - NSW grazier throws support behind NT rivers

A grazier from the Darling-Barka River area is touring the Northern Territory in a bid to warn Territorians of what he believes the implications of large scale irrigation will be.
Rob McBride, a fourth-generation pastoralist and owner of Tolarno Station on the banks of NSW's Darling-Barka River, has put his weight behind a Territory-based campaign to protect rivers in the NT "in the hope of preventing another Murray-Darling".
Having watched the deaths of what he says were "more than 10 million fish" on the Darling recently, Mr McBride said he did not want the Top End to "suffer the same fate".
The pastoralist said seeing the damage done to the Darling-Barka River had been "heartbreaking", and he was calling on the NT Government to protect iconic Top End rivers and floodplains and stop any plans to extract water from the systems.
"Rivers are the lifeblood of our country and our children's futures," he said.
"See what happened to the Darling River - we do not want that same destruction to NT rivers, environment and Traditional Owners."
Mr McBride said cotton and irrigation were "a cancer in our river systems", calling on Territorians and the NT Government to "not believe the lies and promises of growth, profits and jobs, when the reality is that large irrigation projects kill fragile river ecosystems".
Pew Charitable Trusts NT Manager Mitch Hart said Territorians valued their Top End rivers for their lifestyle, fishing and culture.
"Decades of water mismanagement has led to the ecological collapse of rivers in the Murray-Darling Basin, which is why it's so critical that the same mistakes are not made here in NT," he said.
"Our Top End rivers are already under pressure.
"Taking more water from our rivers and floodplains will have disastrous impacts on the future health of these systems."
Mr Hart said endangered species, tourism businesses, and a multi-million dollar fishing industry would be put at risk by water mismanagement.
"In an increasingly erratic climate, we need governments to reset their thinking on rivers - to look at these systems as a whole, to listen to communities on the ground and do more to protect rivers for the long-term," he said.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
