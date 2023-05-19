Katherine Times
Freds Pass to kick off NT show circuit

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
May 20 2023 - 7:00am
For more than 40 years Territorians have sampled a 'unique slice of rural life' at the Freds Pass Rural Show, and on May 27 and 28 the iconic event is back with a vast array of entertainment, exhibits and competitions.

