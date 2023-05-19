For more than 40 years Territorians have sampled a 'unique slice of rural life' at the Freds Pass Rural Show, and on May 27 and 28 the iconic event is back with a vast array of entertainment, exhibits and competitions.
Held at Freds Pass Reserve, in a new location adjacent to the shady area around the lake, the show will have more space, be more compact and involve less walking, organisers said.
On the eve of the show, the 50km Feast is set to return with a unique gala degustation dining experience prepared by VIP chef Paul Yoda Iskov in a setting under the stars.
Using local produce, Indigenous ingredients with refined techniques and a deep connection to country, Yoda has been thrilling diners around Australia for over a decade.
Entertainment on the night will be provided by Katherine's dazzling nationally recognised performer, singer, showgirl and comedian Constantina Bush, promising a vibrant, sassy performance overlayed with a tongue-in-cheek political commentary which is tied seamlessly into her Bush's humour.
Thousands are expected at the show over the last weekend in May, with the family-focused event offering an exciting range of interactive hands-on
experiences, competitions and opportunities for all, as well as the much-anticipated equestrian events, livestock judging, animal displays.
The wood chopping exhibition, grand parade, main stage acts, music talent quests, classic car show, amusements, petting zoo, and a vast array of poultry, home crafts, horticulture and market garden produce are set to captivate showgoers, with foodies very well catered for with the popular 'Paddock to Plate' where local produce is proudly displayed, cooked and sampled.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
