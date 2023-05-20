State funeral for former Mayor Fay Miller to be streamed live

The state funeral for former Katherine Mayor Fay Miller will be held on May 26 at the Christ CHurch Cathedral on Smith Street in Darwin from 10.30am.
Seating will be reserved for immediate family and those attending in an official capacity.
All other seating will be in order of arrival.
Mrs Miller's husband Den Cheal said attendees were encouraged to wear bright and colourful attire and per the former Mayor's wishes, a donation to Cancer Council NT was appreciated in lieu of flowers.
The funeral will be streamed live via https://livestream.com/dme/faymiller
Mrs Miller lost her battle against cancer on April 1.
