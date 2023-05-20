Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

State funeral for former Mayor Fay Miller to be streamed live

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
May 20 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fay Miller's funeral will be streamed live from the Christ Church Anglican Cathedreal in Darwin.
Fay Miller's funeral will be streamed live from the Christ Church Anglican Cathedreal in Darwin.

The state funeral for former Katherine Mayor Fay Miller will be held on May 26 at the Christ CHurch Cathedral on Smith Street in Darwin from 10.30am.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.