Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Territory AFL legend Michael Long calls for unity in Indigenous voice vote

By Annie Hesse and Aap
May 21 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Territory footy great Michael Long has called on Indigenous groups across Australia to unite in voting 'yes' to a voice to parliament as he prepares to walk 650km to Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.