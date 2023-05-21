When the dry season winds blow from the southeast in the Gulf of Carpentaria, the Anindilyakwa people of the Groote Archipelago find their normally-pristine beaches covered in marine debris, sometimes washed up from thousands of kilometres away.
Several tonnes of debris - from thongs and lighters and hundreds of toothbrushes to kilometres of ghost nets - are collected each year by rangers and volunteers in a bid to keep the beaches clean and protect the ocean's marine life.
Now the Anindilyakwa Land and Sea Rangers will be receiving help from the air to protect the waters in the Gulf country.
Charles Darwin University (CDU) is gearing up to undertake a project that will use long-distance uncrewed autonomous aircraft to identify and map the distribution of ghost nets across nearly 958 km of NT coastline.
Ghost nets are abandoned, lost or discarded fishing nets, often many hundreds of meters in length that can drift significant distances across the ocean.
Due to ocean currents they congregate in large densities in the Gulf of Carpentaria.
The nets cause injury or death to marine species that may become entangled in them, including turtles, sharks, dolphins and dugongs.
The done project, which has received almost $400,000 in funding from the Australian Government as part of the Ghost Nets Innovative Solutions Grants, will use drones and artificial intelligence software routines to identify and quantify the volume of marine debris from remote and difficult to access coastlines.
Project leader, Director Professor Hamish Campbell from the CDU's North Australia Centre for Autonomous Systems (NACAS), said the drone images would help to provide immediate environmental benefits across the Gulf of Carpentaria.
"Ghost nets are a significant threat to marine wildlife and coastal bushtucker," Prof Campbell said.
"A major challenge for ghost-net removal is that nets come ashore along vast tracts of Northern Territory coastline, which are tended to by small communities with limited resources.
"Consequently, ghost nets are not generally detected and retrieved for prolonged periods, if at all which increases their impact upon wildlife and raising the chances of them being re-floated and deposited elsewhere."
Professor Campbell said the drones would provide "highly accurate" information which would help "to better strategize recovery operations".
"This will enable (recovery teams) to collect more nets for the effort and costs involved, reducing the volume of nets within the ocean, and lessening their impact upon marine biodiversity," he said.
Throughout the project, drones will collect information with a high-resolution hyperspectral sensor.
The aircraft will fly at low altitudes to survey the 45 islands within the Groote Archipelago.
Artificial intelligence (AI) software will be used to develop coastal aerial imagery in partnership with CDU's Northern Territory Academic Centre for Cybersecurity and Innovation (ACCI) which will be producing abundance distribution maps that illustrate ghost-net locations and size.
CDU Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research and Innovation Professor Steve Rogers said the project is a prime example of CDU's various research centres working together to make a difference.
"At CDU our researchers are deeply connected across all disciplines and this project shows how our different centres can come together for the betterment of the Northern Territory," Professor Rogers said.
Member from Lingiari Marion Scrymgour it was encouraging to see CDU apply its state-of-the-art technology to marine conservation to get rid of more ghost nets, which are the scourge of the Gulf Sea Country.
Every year ghost nets kill hundreds of marine species, including animals that are culturally very important and or endangered, such as turtles, dugongs and dolphins. It's heartening to see a multi-pronged effort emerging that will really make a difference in this area."
