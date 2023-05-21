Unit goes up in flames

A two-storey unit in Katherine South has gone up in flames.
A 3pm on May 18, Emergency Services were notified of the fire at a unit complex on Pearce Street, across the road from the Katherine Golf Course.
Fire fighters entered the building in breathing apparatus and extinguished the blaze.
Police said no residents were inside the unit at the time and no injuries were reported.
A crime scene has been established and anyone with relevant information is urged to make contact on 131 444.
