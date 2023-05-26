Newhaven's Biggest Morning Tea - held for the thirteenth year this May - has raised a whopping $10,026.45 for Cancer Council NT.
The day was well attended, with greater numbers than other years, and organiser Bess Hart said she would like to extend a "huge thank you" to the "wonderfully generous people of Katherine'', who gathered at Newhaven on a beautiful morning to help Mrs Hart raise money for cancer.
"Thank you to all who supported our event with their cash donations and purchases of cuppas, sales table items and auction goods," she said.
"Thank you to the businesses who donated gift cards, vouchers and items for auction or sale tables, to everyone who helped out on the sale and cuppa tables and helped clear away afterward; thank you DIPL, Hirepower and Kenards for the roadside advertising so kindly provided, and to Katherine Times, ABC and Katherine Radio who all advertised our event.
"Grateful thanks to our Salvation Army Officers Niall and Michelle Gibson and Jayden Wigley for their assistance in getting auction goods ready, for scribing on the day and handling the day's proceeds. To Michael Garland for Guess the Weight of the Bull, to Robert Navezz for bringing his goats for people to "talk to," to the Katherine Electoral Office and Jacquie and Liz for all the printing of posters and letters.
"To Cancer Council's Tanya and Hilary for doing such a great job of manicuring my garden and making everything look so pretty, and thank you Hilary for keeping me supplied with firewood on the day.
"Thank you so much, Dragonfly Catering, for all the catering equipment and gazebos you supplied, the setting-up and clearing away of it all, and the auctioneering on the day - you do a great job Tegan.
"Thank you Jo Hersey and the SES for the generous use of your gazebos."
Mrs Hart said she also wanted to extend her thanks to everyone who helped to make the day a success - "without you all there would be no Newhaven Biggest Morning Tea".
"I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did."
The proceeds raised go toward providing a cancer nurse at the Katherine Hospital. Until a cancer nurse is permanently employed in town, the funds help bring two nurses from Darwin every month to meet and speak to people impacted by cancer.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
