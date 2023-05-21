'Hundreds' of bats dead as 'mystery' illness ravages through NT community

An investigation is underway into the deaths of hundreds of black flying foxes that have dropped dead out of their roosting trees in the Northern Territory town of Katherine.
"Under the colonies at Nitmiluk Gorge, it just smells of death," Parks and Wildlife Ranger Stacey Kessner said.
"Around town, we keep finding ten to 20 bats dead under trees."
The ranger said over the past two weeks "hundreds" of bats had mysteriously died.
"Something similar has happened before in the past, and at the time it was because of a lack of blossoms," she said.
"We are hoping it might be the case again this time, but we have a vet looking into it as it also could be a mystery illness."
The ranger urged locals and tourists not to touch any bats that have fallen to the ground.
"Bats can carry lyssavirus which poses a risk for humans," she said.
Anyone who finds dead bats in and around Katherine is asked to make contact with Parks and Wildlife.
If any bats on the ground are still alive, Wildcare NT will be able to assist in the removal of the animals.
Ms Kenner said anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a bat should immediately contact the Centre of Disease Control to be given a vaccination against lyssavirus.
Early symptoms of lyssavirus in humans include headaches, fever and fatigue, but the illness can progress rapidly from muscle weakness to paralysis, delirium and death within less than two weeks.
Australian bat lyssavirus is almost always fatal with no effective treatment available.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
