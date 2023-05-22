Katherine's Kintore Street School needs your help to win national competition

A special needs school from Katherine is in the running to take out the country's inaugural 'Paint Australia Beautiful' competition after being named as one of two winners from the Northern Territory.
As voted by Australia, Kintore Street School has been chosen as one of the NT winners in the competition, which is run by Haymes Paint and Keep Australia Beautiful.
Created to inspire primary school children to think about their local environment and how they can care for it, the competition encouraged students from across the country to design school murals murals, working collaboratively and letting their creativity flow.
As one of the NT winners, Kintore Street School will receive $750 in paint and supplies to bring to life their school mural, as well as going into the running for the overall National competition, with a grand prize of $2,000 prize money up for grabs.
Keep Australia Beautiful Chief Executive Officer Val Southam said the creativity of Kintore Street School's entry had been "outstanding".
"The students' mural design features many hands to symbolise their multicultural community," the CEO said.
Kintore Street School's mural design includes the school's core values - having fun, showing curiosity, responsibility, cooperation and persistence.
The design also features the students' involvement in recycling cans and learning sustainability through the garden to plate initiative which used to be offered by the Food Ladder greenhouse.
"Many of our Indigenous students have totems that they have incorporated into the design with the Katherine Gorge, Hot Springs and Low Level being places where many of our students go fishing and swimming," the school said about their competition entry.
"The hands are a symbol of our multicultural town and closing the gap between cultures. The town is always known to get together to support each other through the good and difficult times."
Public voting for all state and territory murals is now open.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.