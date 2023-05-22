A global public art initiative involving hundreds of portraits that form a large outdoor mural is gearing up to take shape in Katherine.
The 'community identity project' aims to help towns and cities around the world transform uninteresting places and celebrate who they are - with faces, expressions, and people.
The Inside Out Project, which started in France in 2011, has since created over 2000 murals in 149 countries and involved over a half million people.'
"Communities like ours are given tools and a project framework, and are then empowered to oversee their own project,' Godinymayin Arts Centre Chief Executive Officer Eric Holowacz said.
"Local people are invited to have a portrait made and join a collective creative statement of where we live, work, and play."
Mr Holowcz said when the "humongous mural" of 100+ portraits would go up at the centre of town later in the dry season, Katherine would become the first place in the Northern Territory to become part of the world-wide Inside Out movement.
In partnership with the events team Katherine Town Council, Godinymayin will begin capturing portraits of community members, with the giant public art mural set to debut in July.
A pop-up portrait studio will be set up at the Katherine Oasis Shopping Centre on , . , as well as Wednesday to Friday, May 24 to 26.
"Anyone can participate simply by sitting for a portrait, and we are most interested in residents and people who are not just visiting temporarily," Mr Holowcz said.
"There is no cost, the photography will only take a few minutes, and your smile will appear above our town in July to welcome the dry season. And if you have mobility, social, or timing issues: our team can come to you and set up a quick portrait shoot to ensure that you are involved."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
