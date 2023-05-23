Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Late Yunupingu paves way for compensation for Traditional Owners

By Rudi Maxwell
May 24 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Djawa Yunupingu (pictured) said his brother would have been pleased with the Federal Court decision. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)
Djawa Yunupingu (pictured) said his brother would have been pleased with the Federal Court decision. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)

A decision by a full bench of the Federal Court has potentially paved the way for compensation for Traditional Owners in the Northern Territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.