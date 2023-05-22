Shots fired inside Katherine home during alleged robbery

Two shots were fired inside a Katherine home during an alleged robbery.
Northern Territory Police said at around 2:20am on May 23, two men allegedly broke into a home on Acacia Drive in Katherine East.
One of the men allegedly discharged a firearm twice within the house before physically assaulting one of the residents.
No one was injured by the weapon, but the victim received minor injuries from the physical assault.
The offenders allegedly stole a quantity of cash before fleeing the scene, police said.
Less than two hours later, a domestic disturbance was reported at a Ronan Court home, also in Katherine East, which police said was linked to one of the alleged offenders.
Police cordoned off the area and arrested a 31-year-old man without incident after he attempted to flee.
The man remains in police custody and is assisting with enquiries.
Police said the alleged offenders were known to the victim.
Detectives from the Katherine Criminal Investigations Branch are investigating both incidents and crime scenes have been declared at both homes.
Police said the firearm was yet to be located.
Detectives are urging anyone with information to make contact on 131 444.
An anonymous report can be made to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at https://crimestoppersnt.com.au/.
