Army Band to play free rock concert in Katherine

The Australian Army Band will belt out modern tunes at a free concert at Katherine's Town Square on Saturday, May 27.
"You're not going to see a marching band or wind ensemble," Music Director of the Band of the 1st Brigade Captain Ben Bonney said. "They're a contemporary rock band that is playing music that you know and love."
From 7pm to 9pm, the Band of the 1st Brigade's song list will include About Damn Time by Lizzo, Rolling in the Deep by Adele, Never Gonna Not Dance Again by Pink and Put Your Records On by Corinne Bailey Rae.
The eight-piece band, led by Jess Cornish, is made up of part-time and full-time musicians who commit their spare time outside of their professional and personal lives to serve in the Australian Army Band.
"Part of our mission is to enhance the Army's public image through community engagement," Captain Bonney said.
"In Sydney and Melbourne, they're flooded with this type of entertainment, whereas out in communities and rural areas, it isn't so readily accessible."
The band last performed at the Town Square in October 2022 and is again stopping by Katherine on its way back from Kununurra, Western Australia, where they will be the feature act for Party in the Park, which is part of the Ord Valley Muster.
The band will be back for Katherine Town Council's Blue Sky Ball on August 26 at the Katherine Museum.
"They really elevate the mood," Mayor Lis Clark said. "They sound great and people always get up and dance."
Captain Bonney said the band was ready to put on a great show for the Katherine community and visitors.
"It's going to be a good show and a relaxed evening," Captain Bonney said. "Hopefully we are providing something that Katherine doesn't get to experience often."
