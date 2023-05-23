Human remains identified as man missing in Outback for 24 years

Unidentified human remains found in the Northern Territory Outback have been matched to a man who has been missing for 24 years.
Thanks to new police forensic techniques, the Northern Territory Police Force Missing Persons Unit and Forensic Science Branch, in conjunction with the Australian Federal Police's National DNA Program for Unidentified and Missing Persons, has been able to match the remains to Owen Ryder.
In August 1999, Mr Ryder did not return to his family home at Kwala Outstation, about 10kms east of Hermannsburg, just over an hour west of Alice Springs.
Community members made several attempts to locate and track Mr Ryder but were unsuccessful.
His wife reported her husband's disappearance to police, who conducted an extensive land and air search for the missing man.
At the time, police established Mr Ryder was last seen in the vicinity of the Larapinta Drive and Wallace Rockhole Road intersection.
In 2004, Mr Ryder was declared deceased by the coroner.
Three years later, in February 2007, unidentified human remains were located in a paddock about 8kms from the Larapinta Drive and Wallace Rockhole Road turn off.
A crime scene was established in the vicinity of where Mr Ryder had been reported missing back in 1999.
"Although a forensic analysis occurred, at the time no DNA profile could be extracted from the remains and enquires were exhausted until a National DNA Program was undertaken by the AFP," NT Police said.
In 2022, police sent a sample of the remains to the Australian Federal Police laboratory in Canberra, where a partial DNA profile was recovered,
The results were provided to the NTPFES Biology Unit for DNA database searching, and comparisons to the Ryder family resulted in a successful match which confirmed the human remains located near Wallace Rockhole in 2007 were Mr Ryder.
"The NTPFES Biology Unit has substantially increased its capability to recover DNA from remains, already resulting in identifications, and continues to expand their capabilities to help establish links between any recovered remains and family members," NT Police said.
The new capability in combination with DNA samples provided by the family of missing persons can provide another avenue for the investigation and identification of unidentified human remains.
Police urge anyone who has a missing family member to contact the NT Police Missing Persons Unit on 131 444 to discuss providing DNA.
NT Police are continually looking at new practices and enhancing their technologies to assist with identifying and locating long term missing persons in the hopes of providing families' closure.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
