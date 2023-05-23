Katherine Times
NT to grow agriculture industry to $2 billion

By Liv Casben
May 24 2023 - 6:30am
The NT government aims to boost the value of its agriculture and aquaculture sectors. (Grenville Turner/AAP PHOTOS)
The Northern Territory government wants to almost double the value of its agriculture and aquaculture industries to $2 billion by the end of the decade.

