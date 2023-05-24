Woman airlifted after injuring leg during remote NT hike

A woman had to be airlifted to hospital after injuring her knee while on a walking tour atop Injalak Hill in the Northern Territory's Arnhem Land near Gunbalanya.
A rescue helicopter was tasked to the tourist's location just before 4.30pm on May 22.
Medical crews and Northern Territory police officers met at scene and treated the patient for a suspected leg fracture and provided pain relief.
The woman, in her 60s, was airlifted to Royal Darwin Hospital in a stable condition.
CareFlight General Manager Northern Operations, Jodie Mills, said this was a timely reminder that during the dry season the NT would see an increase of visitors and an increase in demand across all of the emergency services.
"We encourage everyone to be sensible and stay safe while enjoying all the Top End has to offer," Mrs Mills said.
