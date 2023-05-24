Kids, aged 10, 11, arrested after alleged armed service station robbery

Two kids, aged only and ten and 11, have been arrested after an alleged robbery in Katherine in the early hours of May 24.
Around 2am, police received reports that four young people, allegedly armed with scissors and an imitation firearm, had entered a service station on Bicentennial Road.
Police said the group allegedly threatened an employee and stole a quantity of small items.
ALSO READ
Katherine police officers who were responding to an incident nearby intercepted and arrested one of the kids, Another youth was located hidden in the service station.
Due to the alleged offenders' young age, they will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act 2005, police said.
Katherine Police are urging anyone with information, particularly witnesses of the incident, to make contact on 131 444.
An anonymous report can be made through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at https://crimestoppersnt.com.au/.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.