Fighting in the main street, so bad that people are bleeding and kicking/punching each other.

Fighting beside my netball game last Thursday and the police had to come to stop it.

Rocks thrown at cars driving down the main street smashing windows nearly hitting my friend's head.

So many homes broken into and damaged and peoples things stolen. This is making some of my friends leave Katherine.

My best friend's mum's shop has been broken into lots of times. Once it was rammed with a car driven by children, and broken into and now they are too scared to sell jewellery or watches because that's what the children stole.

Our school has been broken into and trashed multiple times.

There are drunk people walking around the streets all the time. A drunk lady fell in front of my mum's car and she needed to slam on the brakes hard.

My sister and I have been hit, spat on, sworn at and scared on our school bus.

My dad's friend drove through town late at night at 1am on Saturday and there were 60 kids, my age wandering around the main street throwing rocks and sticks and tipping over bins.

Most shops on our main street have had their front windows smashed more than once.

My mum had to step over a drunk sleeping man at the post office parcel collect window. He had wet his pants.

Beautiful things in our town get graffitied all the time.

Teenagers smashed a car through the shopping centre front doors, then the BWS roller door and stole alcohol.

Some kids run through Woollies and smash things off the shelves and throw stuff at people who are trying to do their shopping.

