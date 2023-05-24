A ten-year-old girl from Katherine in the Northern Territory has penned a heartbreaking letter to the Prime Minister, asking him to make her hometown safe again so she and her sister can take the bus to school without being scared after having been "hit, spat on and sworn at".
In her passionate letter, Abigail Grogan outlines how crime has taken over in Katherine and she begs the PM and Northern Territory politicians to step in.
"I don't want to feel scared in my own town and we all really need some help now," the young girl writes in her letter.
Read her words below.
Dear Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition, Chief Minister of the Northern Territory, Leader of the Opposition for the Northern Territory, Minister for Indigenous Australians, Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians, Assistant Minister for Indigenous Australians and the Member for Katherine,
My name is Abigail Grogan, I live in Katherine, NT.
I am ten years old and I love where we live because our town has lots of lovely people and is a nice quiet town.
Or so it used to be.
I like playing sports, horse riding, fishing and camping.
Our town is good, but I am worried about it.
There have been some bad things happening that you may have never experienced and therefore do not know how scary and sad it is.
Here is a list of some things that make me worried and scared.
Can you please make these things rare and not normal in our town?
When we first moved here, eight years ago it wasn't like it is now and we loved it.
Can you please make our town safe again and help our police to do that?
Can you please help Aboriginal kids who are not safe at home go to a better home or help that whole family to learn how to take care of each other?
Can you please make it harder for the Aboriginal kids' parents to get drunk and make sure they care for their kids? Kids who are my age shouldn't be wandering around at 1am, they should be safe and asleep in their beds.
The crime is getting worse, I am worried about the Aboriginal kids with parents who don't care.
I don't want to feel scared in my own town and we all really need some help now.
Yours sincerely,
Abigail Grogan, Katherine, NT
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.