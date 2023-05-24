Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Man and woman charged in relation to missing NT man

May 25 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two charged over the disappearance of a 36-year-old man last seen in Darwin almost a year ago. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)
Two charged over the disappearance of a 36-year-old man last seen in Darwin almost a year ago. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)

A man and woman have been charged in relation to the alleged disappearance of a 36-year-old man, who was last seen at a Northern Territory pub almost a year ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.