Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Indigenous voice an 'unknown risk': ex-PM Morrison

By Andrew Brown
May 25 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former prime minister Scott Morrison has called the voice to parliament proposal "ill-defined". (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)
Former prime minister Scott Morrison has called the voice to parliament proposal "ill-defined". (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

Former prime minister Scott Morrison has used a rare speech in parliament to oppose the upcoming Indigenous voice referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.