NT council lacks fraud compliance, audit finds

By Alex Mitchell
May 26 2023 - 2:30pm
An audit report has found the Tiwi Land Council does not comply with federal anti-fraud rules. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)
A land council in charge of two Northern Territory islands does not comply with federal government anti-fraud rules and does not properly register conflicts of interest, the auditor-general has found.

