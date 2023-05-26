Environmentalists slam Govt for allowing 'rampant biodiversity destruction' by cotton, land clearing

Environmental groups have slammed the Northern Territory Government for its plan to support and enable hundreds of thousands of hectares of native vegetation "to be bulldozed for water-hungry crops".
In the NT Government's recently released 'Agribusiness Strategy', the Government highlights its target of 100,000 hectares of "broadacre cropping" by 2030, principally cotton, as well as proposed changes to existing pastoral land tenures to allow cropping, land-clearing and large-scale farming practices.
It also wants to reduce timeframes for obtaining land clearing and water licensing approvals, and will make changes to the Pastoral Land Act to circumvent the risk of future legal action against land clearing and native vegetation destruction.
The Northern Territory is the only jurisdiction in the country with no specific native vegetation laws and no overarching biodiversity conservation strategy to protect ecosystems already collapsing.
The Environment Centre NT is now calling on Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek to intervene to "stop rampant biodiversity destruction" by the Northern Territory and ensure "proper consultation" with Traditional Owners.
Executive Director, Kirsty Howey, said the NT Government had "finally put in writing what we've long suspected - that they have a long-term plan to actively support a huge expansion of large-scale cotton production which will fuel the biodiversity crisis while our ecosystems are literally collapsing".
"Australians should be alarmed about (the) announcement," she said.
"For a long time, we've seen an ineffective, opaque, and ill-equipped system that has been only too happy to rubber stamp permits for bulldozing - all the while riding rough-shod over the views and rights of local communities and Traditional Owners.
"Now they've gone one step further - pre-emptively enabling the cotton industry to expand with even less scrutiny, whilst preparing to shield themselves from future legal challenges."
Mrs Howey said politicians "should be standing up for our intact rivers and savannas, not facilitating their destruction".
"The Northern Territory's savanna is a national treasure and the world's largest remaining intact tropical woodland - but it's at risk of being bulldozed by cotton producers," she said.
"Big cotton devastated the Murray Darling Basin - we don't want to make the same mistakes here."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
