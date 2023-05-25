Things to do: Katherine and beyond

What's On?
Around the region
Do you have an event coming up or a story we should know about? Do you want to see your sporting team in the paper, or want us to cover your social gathering? Touch base with us. Call the Katherine Times or send an email to annie.hesse@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Junk Festival
Katherine
The Katherine Junk Festival will be held at the Lindsay Street Complex on June 3 from 5pm to 10pm with music, food and junk sculpture prizes.
Film Society
Katherine
Katherine Film Society is screening Cairo Conspiracy at Cinema 3 on Thursday, June 1. 6.30 pm for wine and snacks, film starts at 7pm.
Blue Sky Ball
Katherine
Katherine Town Council is hosting the Blue Sky Ball on August 26 from 6pm to midnight. Tickets are $100 and include a three-course meal and drink on arrival.
Stand-up Comedy
Katherine
Amy Hetherington and Kel Balnaves will be performing at Godinymayin on June 1 for one night of comedy fun. Bar opens at 7pm, show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets via Eventbrite.
Memorial Event
Katherine
A celebration of life event for the late Fay Miller, former Mayor of Katherine, will be held on June 2 at the Katherine Outback Experience on Collins Road from 5.30pm. Auction items are welcomed to raise funds for Cancer Council NT as per Mrs Miller's wishes. Free registration essential, see more information at the website: https://events.humanitix.com/faymiller-katherine
State Funeral
Darwin
The state funeral of former Katherine mayor Fay Miller will be held at Christ Church Anglican Cathedral on Smith Street in Darwin at 10.30am on May 26.
Town Markets
Katherine
The Katherine Community Markets will be held every Saturday from 8am at the Lindsey Street complex, with food stalls, local produce and the Barnyard Mobile Petting Zoo.
Local Choir
Katherine
K-Town Choir practices every Monday from 5.30pm to 7pm at KRA, corner of Second St and O'Shea Terrace (downstairs with orange door). No experience required.
Gold Rush
Pine Creek
The Pine Creek Gold Rush Festival will be held on July 1. Vendors interested in holding a free stall are asked to contact Gaye Lawrence on 0427 724 849. All vendors must hold their own public liability insurance.
Live Music
Katherine
An eight-piece rock band from the Band of the 1st Brigade will be performing two high energy sets of contemporary music, from rock to pop and country music on May 27 from 7pm to 9pm at Katherine Square. Entry is free.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.