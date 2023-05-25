Second man arrested over alleged Katherine East robbery, shooting

A second man has been arrested in relation to an alleged aggravated robbery during which shots were fired inside a home in Katherine East.
The man was charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, one count of entering a building with intent to commit an offence, one count of criminal damage and one count of discharging a firearm.
He was remanded to appear in Katherine Local Court in June.
In the early hours of May 23, the 28-year-old and another man allegedly broke into a home on Acacia Drive in Katherine East, where a firearm was discharged twice within the house before one of the residents was physically assaulted.
No one was injured by the weapon, but the victim received minor injuries from the physical assault, police said at the time.
The offenders allegedly stole a quantity of cash before fleeing the scene.
Police arrested a 31-year-ol man over the incident.
Katherine Police are still searching for the location of the firearm used in the alleged robbery.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
