Indigenous lawsuit over PFAS contamination settled

By Miklos Bolza
May 26 2023 - 6:30am
The Wreck Bay Aboriginal Community Council's class action has been settled. (Peter Rae/AAP PHOTOS)
Indigenous people affected by firefighting chemical contamination on traditional cultural lands have had a court win through a $22 million class action settlement with the federal government.

