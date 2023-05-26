A mysterious light travelling across the Northern Territory night sky has spooked hundreds of people.
First seen over islands north off the Northern Territory coast just after 7pm on May 25, the light was seen above Alice Springs - more than 1,500km south - only minutes later.
Towns and communities along the way were left in awe of the glow in the sky.
"It looked like it was just above our heads. It came towards us and travelled across the sky for almost a minute. Then it turned around just disappeared.," one witness said.
"At first I thought it was a helicopter with a search light - but how could we see it in Darwin, Katherine and Tennant Creek almost at the same time?''
Social media went into overdrive within minutes of the widespread sightings, with people sharing their photos and videos online.
"Looks like the little green or grey guys are paying us a visit tonight", one woman said.
"Aliens are definitely here now," another added.
While it is yet unknown what the unidentified object was, speculations range from a fluke atmospherical phenomenon to Russian missiles and Korean rockets.
The most common theory is the light could have been a 'space jellyfish', a phenomenon witnessed during a rocket launch, when sunlight reflects of plume gasses emitted.
"I've never seen anything like it in my live," a witness said. "Breathtaking, weird, spooky - I don't know how to describe it."
The Northern Territory is renowned for sightings of freak lights or objects in the sky, with numerous UFO sightings reported every year.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
