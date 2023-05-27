Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Uluru statement comes into focus in Reconciliation Week

By Rudi Maxwell
Updated May 28 2023 - 6:38am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Davis (L) wants Australians to read the Uluru statement during National Reconciliation Week. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Megan Davis (L) wants Australians to read the Uluru statement during National Reconciliation Week. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

With the referendum on a First Nations voice fast approaching and racism on the national agenda after journalist Stan Grant was targeted, National Reconciliation Week is shaping up as particularly significant this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.