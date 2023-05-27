Missing tourist found in remote Outback

Northern Territory Police have found a 29-year-old woman in the Central Desert Region in the Northern Territory after she went missing on May 25.
Police received reports that the tourist had become lost near the Northern Territory - South Australia border after she took a wrong turn when travelling to Uluru.
A land and air search was conducted to locate the woman after her vehicle became bogged in a river bed.
Superintendent Drew Slape said the missing person was located during the air search being conducted from a helicopter.
She was taken to Yulara Clinic for a precautionary medical assessment.
"This incident highlights the dangers of travelling unprepared in remote parts of Australia and police urge that all Outback travellers undertake appropriate measures in preparation of their planned travel," Supt Slape said.
"When travelling you should be equipped with adequate communications or a Personal Locator Beacon, sufficient supplies and should be in a suitable vehicle for the terrain that you are planning to travel through."
