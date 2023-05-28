Outback adventure rally to raise funds for crucial health provider, boost K-Town economy

More than 250 competitors of a rural charity car rally are gearing up to descend on the Top End, when the annual Outback Car Trek hits the road to raise crucial funds for the work of the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS).
In a thrilling driving adventure, the convoy of 100 cars will taking on a 5,705 km journey from Geraldton, Western Australia to Darwin in the Northern Territory via Broome and Katherine.
Now in its 33rd year, the Trek has raised more than $33.5 million since its inception for the RFDS, Australia's most reputable charity, which provides 24/7 essential lifesaving, emergency and primary healthcare to regional, rural and remote communities where access to healthcare is limited.
Outback Car Trek CEO and Trek organiser Bill Patrick said the past few years had been blighted by the wide-reaching impacts of the COVID 19 pandemic and tough weather conditions which tested organisers and competitors.
"We're excited to be back at full pace this year," he said.
In addition to raising funds for the RFDS, each year the Trek participants aim to provide a much-needed boost to local economies on the route.
"On an average day of the Trek, we've worked out that about $75,000 is spent in a town or locality on food, fuel, mechanical repairs and, where available, accommodation," Mr Patrick said.
"Over the course of a Trek there's also about $100,000 spent by Trekkers assisting community groups through raffle ticket sales or through passing the hat around for a community project or a school."
Although the RFDS is best known for Outback emergency retrievals, its work these days involves vital Outback primary health care.
This includes GP and nurse-led clinics, mental and dental health, breast care, women and children's health, drug and alcohol counselling and chronic disease screening, as well as other specialist services.
Ahead of the Trek, Royal Flying Doctor Service Chief Executive Officer South Eastern Section Greg Sam said the organisation was "extremely grateful" for the Outback Car Trek's support which is "vital for the continuation of our lifesaving health services to communities across the country".
"As a charity and rural healthcare provider, the RFDS continues to serve people in the bush, while navigating the increasingly challenging conditions - costs continue to rise, funding and the health workforce are being stretched, and we're seeing increased demand from the community for our health and wellbeing services."
Mr Sam said about a third of the Flying Doctor's funding would come from generous donors who help cover the cost of lifesaving medical equipment, vital healthcare staff on the ground, our clinic operations and aircraft and infrastructure costs.
"Without this generosity we wouldn't be able to provide essential healthcare to people who live, work and travel in rural, regional and remote parts of the country.
"In that context, the contribution of the Outback Car Trek over the past 32 years is immeasurable", he said.
This year's 12-day adventure rally is hitting the road in Geraldton, WA, on May 30, following the coast north to Broome before heading east into the Northern Territory.
The convoy is set to arrive in Katherine on June 10, before concluding in Darwin the next day.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
