'Never seen my community so bereft and at a loss' - MLA

The Member for Katherine, Jo Hersey, has penned a letter to the Northern Territory Government, calling for help and support for her hometown.
Read her words below.
For the first time I have been left wondering where are we all heading.
I am a long time local, passionate about my community and it gives me no pleasure ... the length I have to go to bring to your attention the plight of our town.
After the 15 business that got broken into in the early hours of Friday morning, I cancelled my schedule for Saturday and went back to a broken community.
What I was confronted with in the Main Street was nothing short of heartbreaking for me.
I have never seen my community so bereft and at a loss of what to do.
Business owners asking for a hug, wanting answers, angry, disillusioned. I could go on.
Every business owner I spoke to has had a gut-full.
They can't up and go, they have put their heart and soul into their business least of all their hard earnt takings back into it.
These youth all day Saturday from 9 - 4 when I was around town were causing havoc.
Whether that was throwing rocks at business and cars or caravans in Railway Terrace and Victoria Highway (or) trying to smash windows, running through Woolies, causing problems for the staff and shoppers.
I spoke to Police - we do not have enough Police in Katherine. Staff are working so hard but are tied down by the laws this Labor Government over the last seven years has watered down
Attrition is higher than recruitment.
When are you all going to put your ideology aside and do what is in the best interest for these children?
It is not too late but I feel by the time the election comes around next year and communities wake up to your spin and rhetoric I feel there will be many less Territorians.
Saturday I spoke to many families and ran into the Rugby bus in their way back to Katherine and it truly saddened me that parents are scared for their children and many contemplating leaving town.
I am not being melodramatic.
I am being open and honest with you. Accountable to my community and transparent in my views.
I will never give up and I implore you to all stand up , show your true strength and fight for the Territorians that voted you in.
If you continue to let this go on, we will be left behind.
Please I am begging you to get help from the Federal Government and surge police into Katherine and other regional centres before it's too late.
We do not want anymore deaths and we certainly don't need vigilante groups to come in because Labor are inactive and thinking things are under control.
This could be no further than the truth.
