Fay Miller remembered

Hundreds gathered at Darwin's Christ Church Cathedral on May 26 to farewell the former Mayor of Katherine, Fay Miller.
Husband Dennis Cheal carried the beloved leader's yellow crocodile handbag filled with her favourite flowers - sunflowers - into the church, where mourners had come together, dressed in bright colours as per Mrs Miller's last wishes.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles, who celebrated her birthday on the same day, read one of the eulogies for Mrs Miller, saying the powerhouse "was not to be treated lightly", whether it was as the Member for Katherine or as the Mayor.
"Maybe it was that she was born in the country ... and always had an affinity for those who lived (in the bush) to battle just a little bit harder to be heard because they lived away from the big smoke," Ms Fyles said.
"She was determined to advocate for the town she'd come to love and she was determined she'd never leave the Territory, and she never did.
"She was immediately known as someone who was so enthusiastic about what she wanted to achieve for the people she represented.
"She was a wonderful friend, ... and her legacy will live on."
In a statement, Ms Miller's husband Dennis Cheal said the former Mayor of Katherine would be "sorely missed by so many, but none more so than her family".
"Fay Miller loved the Territory and the Territory loved Fay Miller," he said.
"Today we farewelled a dear friend - a friend of parliament, a friend of local government, a friend of the community and a great friend of Territory tourism.
"Today we farewelled our matriarch, our guiding light, our dear mum, sister, nanna and wife - our Fay.
"Gone from our sight, but never forgotten."
Fay Miller had been fighting leukaemia before she passed away in palliative care in Darwin on April 1.
The 'people's Mayor' had seen an outpouring of love after her myelofibrosis diagnosis, which forced her to step away from her role as Mayor of Katherine in November 2021, after almost a decade in the position.
Only earlier this year, Mrs Miller was part of an International Women's Day exhibition at Katherine's Godinymayin Arts Centre, honouring inspirational women - with many visitors acknowledging the positive impact the former Mayor has had on their lives and the community of Katherine.
Former Deputy Mayor Kym Henderson thanked Mrs Miller for "always being unapologetically" herself.
"(Fay has) been such a great inspiration and guide," she said. "(Her) passion for Katherine was infectious and (her) unwavering determination to put Katherine on the map was inspiring."
