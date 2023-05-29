Katherine Times
Two hurt as rodeo bull charges crowd at outback muster

By Michael Ramsey
May 29 2023 - 3:00pm
A girl and a man have been hospitalised after a bull charged into a crowd at a muster in outback WA. (Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS)
A rodeo bull has injured a young girl and a man as it charged through a crowd after escaping at an outback muster.

