In the night to May 26, police received reports of a property crime series within the Katherine Central Business District.
Police said they received five reports of criminal damage and two reports of unlawful entries at business premises.
Four youths, aged between 11 and 13, were identified by police and will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act 2005.
Investigations remain ongoing and police urge anyone with information to make contact on 131 444.
In the same night, around 10pm on May 25, police received reports of an alleged indecent assault between a male and female, who were known to one another, in Katherine South.
"Both the male alleged offender and female victim are adults," police said.
After the alleged indecent assault, the alleged offender was involved in an altercation and was allegedly assaulted, police said.
He was conveyed to Katherine Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives from Katherine Criminal Investigation Branch continue to investigate both incidents.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.