'Gutted and heartbroken' - Crims set sad record for business

When Dr PJ Spafford opened his small family framing business in Katherine's First Street two years ago, he wouldn't have thought he would have to celebrate a sad record.
"We managed to go for almost five months without being broken into," he said. "What a record."
But much like every business in Katherine these days, Dr Spafford's luck didn't last long.
For the sixth time windows were smashed yet again and the shop was broken into.
"It's just awful," the former local GP said.
"I'm gutted and sad and frustrated.
"I would like to live in a community where people respect each other and each other's things."
Dr Spafford said his business would be a minimum of $2,000 out of pocket after the latest break-in - an expense that puts additional pressure on him, on top of the mental toll the continued crime problems take.
"Yesterday we didn't see a single customer," he said.
"How many items at $30 each do I have to sell to make up for the $2,000 expense, on top of rent and electricity for the shop?"
The doctor, who used to run Katherine's Gorge Health Clinic, said the ongoing crime wave in Katherine was "just wrong".
"As a doctor, if I look at the same problem again and again, treat it the same way again and again, and there's no change in the outcome and the end result, I would be deemed incompetent," he said.
"Yet here we are, with the same issues, day in and day out, and whatever is being done about it isn't working."
Dr Spafford said while doctors would be held accountable for their patients' outcomes, he was concerned that nobody was holding judges accountable.
"Nobody calls a judge incompetent when they hand down the same ineffective ruling again and again," he said.
"I would like to think someone is either guilty or innocent. But nowadays, you can be guilty, but a judge holds the power to make an excuse for poor behaviour and lets you off.
"Why aren't they held responsible for the damage done by someone they just let back out into our community?
"If a criminal on bail commits another offence, the judge should pay for some of the damage.
"If a doctor sends a patient with high blood pressure away and the patient drops dead, the doctor will be held responsible."
Dr Spafford praised the work of local police officers, lawyers and small businesses who help each other out regularly in times of need, however, he said it was up to judges to become tougher.
"Everyone else is doing their job, but as a community we're being let down by the courts.
"Judges hold the power. Yet, they sit back in their fancy homes with all the security measures and eat their cake because what is happening doesn't affect them. It should affect them though."
