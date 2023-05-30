Cars might hold clue to disappearance of NT mum

Northern Territory Police are continuing to call for information in relation to the disappearance of 30-year-old Angie Fuller.
Police said they were hoping to hear from anyone who has information on the movements of two vehicles travelling in the Alice Springs area between January 9 and 12.
The cars are a 1986 camouflaged Diahatsu Rocky with the rear canopy removed and no registration plates, and a 1998 Silver Nissan Pulsar Sedan with NT registration plates.
"These vehicles are believed to have been travelling on the Stuart Highway, north of Alice Springs and the Tanami Road, near the Stuart Highway turn off and possibly on dirt tracks in the area," police said.
The current whereabouts of the vehicles are known to police and detectives are only interested in their movements from January 9 to 12.
Anyone who saw these vehicles during this time is asked to contact police on 131 444 or via CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
In January Police mounted a large-scale search operation, covering almost 400 square kilometres of difficult terrain to try and locate Ms Fuller.
The mother-of-two was last seen in Alice Springs at 6:40pm on January 9, driving a red Toyota Corolla.
Police said the vehicle had been found abandoned 12 hours later on the Tanami Road, north-west of Alice Springs.
According to police, Ms Fuller has not been in contact with her children, and has not accessed her bank account or her social media accounts since her disappearance.
Police have suspended the search and rescue operation for Angie Fuller.
A man, claiming to be Ms Fuller's boyfriend, said the couple had been ambushed and "shot at" before fleeing into the bush where he lost sight of Ms Fuller.
Assistant Commissioner Michael White said a criminal investigation has been operating parallel to the search operation, and while the search and rescue component had now been suspended, police would continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Ms Fuller's disappearance, which is being treated as suspicious.
"Police have spoken to all persons who are known to have last had contact with Angie," Assistant Commissioner White said at the time.
"A number of corflute signs are being placed around the Alice Springs region, appealing to any members of the public who may have information relating to the matter."
Earlier in January Mr White said police held "great fears" for Ms Fuller's safety.
"We've been working very closely with her family to make sure they're fully across what's going on," he said.
"As you can imagine it's a very stressful time for them.
"She has two young children. She's made no contact with the children and that's very unusual for her."
In mid-January Acting Superintendent Rob Engels said police believed there was ample water in the area where Ms Fuller went missing.
"We believe Ms Fuller is alive," Supt Engels told reporters at the time.
"There are certainly water sources in the area that she can access."
