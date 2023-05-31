Man charged with alleged Katherine assaults

A man has been charged for a historic aggravated assault in Katherine last year.
Police alleged two men assaulted three people who were sleeping in a shelter on First Street on October 10, 2022.
Detectives have been investigating the incident since, and have now arrested a 32-year-old man in Acacia.
A search warrant was conducted on his residence in Girraween where a number of illegal items were seized including an unsecured firearm, swordfish rostrum and a live crocodile.
The man has since been charged with possession or use of a firearm unlicensed, possession or use of a firearm without permit, failure to meet storage requirements and three counts of aggravated assault.
He was bailed to appear in Darwin Local Court in June.
Investigations into the assaults remain ongoing.
