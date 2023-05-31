UFO panel to discuss 'flying saucer' findings

The first public meeting of a NASA panel studying what the government calls "unidentified aerial phenomena," commonly known as UFOs, has kicked off to discuss findings since its formation last year.
The 16-member body, assembling experts from fields ranging from physics to astrobiology, was formed last June to examine unclassified UFO sightings, which it refers to as UAPs, and other data collected from civilian government and commercial sectors.
"If I were to summarise in one line what I feel we've learned, it's we need high quality data," panel chair David Spergel said during opening remarks.
In late May, a mysterious light travelling across the Northern Territory night sky spooked hundreds of people.
First seen over islands north off the Northern Territory coast just after 7pm on May 25, the light was seen above Alice Springs - more than 1,500km south - only minutes later.
Towns and communities along the way were left in awe of the glow in the sky.
"It looked like it was just above our heads. It came towards us and travelled across the sky for almost a minute. Then it turned around just disappeared.," one witness said.
"At first I thought it was a helicopter with a search light - but how could we see it in Darwin, Katherine and Tennant Creek almost at the same time?''
Social media went into overdrive within minutes of the widespread sightings, with people sharing their photos and videos online.
"Looks like the little green or grey guys are paying us a visit tonight", one woman said.
"Aliens are definitely here now," another added.
Meanwhile, NASA said the focus of its public session at the agency's headquarters in Washington DC was to hold "final deliberations" before the team publishes a report, which Mr Spergel said was planned for release by late July.
The team had "several months of work ahead of them," Dan Evans, a senior research official at NASA's science unit, said, adding that panel members had been subjected to online abuse and harassment since they began their work.
"Harassment only leads to ... stigmatisation ..., significantly hindering the scientific process and discouraging others to study this important subject matter," NASA's science chief Nicola Fox said during her opening remarks.
The panel represents the first such inquiry ever conducted under the auspices of the US space agency for a subject the government once consigned to the exclusive and secretive purview of military and national security officials.
The NASA study is separate from a newly formalised Pentagon-based investigation of unidentified aerial phenomena documented in recent years by military aviators and analysed by US defence and intelligence officials.
Panel officials, having relied on unclassified data sensors, indicated they have run into much of the same obstacles as their Pentagon counterparts in studying unidentified objects.
"The current data collection efforts ... are unsystematic and fragmented across various agencies, often using instruments uncalibrated for scientific data collection," Mr Spergel said.
The parallel NASA and Pentagon efforts, both undertaken with some semblance of public scrutiny, highlight a turning point for the government after decades spent deflecting, debunking and discrediting sightings of unidentified flying objects - long associated with notions of flying saucers and aliens - dating back to the 1940s.
While NASA's science mission was seen by some as promising a more open-minded approach to the topic, the US space agency made it known from the start that it was not leaping to any conclusions.
"There is no evidence UAPs are extraterrestrial in origin," NASA said in announcing the panel's formation last June.
US military officials have said the Pentagon's recent push to investigate such sightings has led to hundreds of new reports now under examination although most remain categorised as unexplained.
The head of the Pentagon's newly formed All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office has said the existence of intelligent alien life has not been ruled out but that no sighting had produced evidence of extraterrestrial origins.
- with Australian Associated Press
