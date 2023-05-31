Katherine Times
UFO panel to discuss 'flying saucer' findings

Updated June 1 2023 - 7:54am, first published 6:30am
The first public meeting of a NASA panel studying what the government calls "unidentified aerial phenomena," commonly known as UFOs, has kicked off to discuss findings since its formation last year.

