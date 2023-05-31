Former Mayor honoured with mural

Only days after the state funeral for former Katherine Mayor Fay Miller, a mural depicting the beloved community woman has been created on Katherine's Railway Terrace.
"As part of the Big Rivers Portrait Series Katherine Street Arts, we are pleased to honour and celebrate the significant contributions and service of Fay Miller AM", Activate Katherine said in a post on social media.
"Fay lived in Katherine for more than 30 years and because of her passion for this town and its people she took leadership and executive roles in many committees and community-based organisations, and also in the NT legislative assembly as well as the local government.
"Our Katherine community was very proud when Fay was appointed as a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 2021 for significant service to the community of Katherine, and a strong advocate of tourism and local government."
The mural, created by Roper Creative and funded by the Northern Territory Government, is located on the rear wall of the Randazzo Building adjacent to Town Square on Railway Terrace.
Mrs Miller's husband, Dennis Cheal said his late wife would be remembered as a "matriarch, a guiding light, a dear mother, sister, grandmother and wife".
"She will also be remembered as one of the key figures for the Big Rivers Region and her efforts will endure," he said.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
