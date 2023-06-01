Pride Month celebrated across Katherine and the Territory

The Territory events calendar is set sparkle in rainbow colours this this June, when communities come together to celebrate Pride Month.
Pride Month highlights the diversity and inclusion of the LGBTQIA+ community world-wide, with the Territory hosting a range of fun and unique events.
Minister for Equality and Inclusion Lauren Moss said her Government would stand with the LGBTQIA+SB community to "increase gender equality and inclusion".
"We will continue to support a united and inclusive Territory for all Territorians," she said.
"Whether you are LGBTQIA+ or an ally of the community, I encourage you to show your support by taking part in a Pride Month celebration this June."
Top End Pride Deputy Chair David Toro Tole said this year's theme was "Embrace Difference, Somewhere Different".
"This Pride has been carefully curated to provide an inclusive range of events for everyone.
"But above all, it will be a celebration with purpose.
"We must recognise the current challenges faced by our community, and we need the support of our rainbow family and allies more than ever."
Event highlights include:
Katherine Pride is on from 16 to 18 June with their 2023 theme 'Small Town Proud'. Events include Drag Brunch, live music, cabaret bingo and a Family Fun Day. For more info search Katherine Pride on eventbrite.com
Sugarbag Festival 2023 is set to be a sweet hive of arts and cultural events held in Garramilla on Larrakia Country (Darwin) from 2 to 4 June. An LGBTQIA+SB led arts and cultural festival by BRG Productions and Party Passport Entertainment, the festival will feature inflatable hives, queer storytelling, street art with Sugar Babes Paint, cabaret and outdoor films. To find out more go to sugarbagfestival.com.au
Palmerston Pride celebrations on 10 June include PRIDE by day at the Palmerston Library and Recreation Centre from 11am - 5pm with free activities including Rainbow Storytime, a networking event, bingo, comedy and writers workshops. The Palmerston evening event, Pride on Frances Street Party is on from 5pm - 9pm and will feature DJ C.Crater, DJ Sarah Mac and Jigsaw Collective. To register or find out more visit palmerston.nt.gov.au/events
Darwin Pride 2023 will see Civic Park and Brown's Mart come alive over the 4 day festival from 22 - 25 June. With more than 30 events including workshops, forums, cabaret, a health and wellness morning, the Pride March and a free music festival, it's set to be one of Darwin's biggest pride celebrations. To learn more or book go to topendpride.com.au
