Things to do: Katherine and beyond

What's On?
Around the region
Do you have an event coming up or a story we should know about? Do you want to see your sporting team in the paper, or want us to cover your social gathering? Touch base with us. Call the Katherine Times or send an email to annie.hesse@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Junk Festival
Katherine
The Katherine Junk Festival will be held at the Lindsay Street Complex on June 3 from 5pm to 10pm with music, food and junk sculpture prizes.
Film Society
Katherine
Katherine Film Society is screening Cairo Conspiracy at Cinema 3 on Thursday, June 1. 6.30 pm for wine and snacks, film starts at 7pm.
Katherine Pride
Katherine
The Katherine pride Festival will be held from June 16 to 18. A Drag Brunch will be held at Peakabrew on June 17 from 11am, and Cabaret Bingo is on from 7pm at the Golf Club.
Family Fun
Katherine
A free Family Fun Day will be held at the Lindsay Street Complex on June 18 from 10am to 1pm with rainbow disco, entertainment and food.
Blue Sky Ball
Katherine
Katherine Town Council's Blue Sky Ball is on August 26 from 6pm to midnight. Tickets are $100 and include a three-course meal and drink on arrival.
Life Celebration
Katherine
A celebration of life event for the late Fay Miller, former Mayor of Katherine, will be held on June 2 at the Katherine Outback Experience on Collins Road from 5.30pm. Auction items are welcomed to raise funds for Cancer Council NT as per Mrs Miller's wishes. Free registration essential, see more information at the website: https://events.humanitix.com/faymiller-katherine
Town Markets
Katherine
The Katherine Community Markets will be held every Saturday from 8am at the Lindsey Street complex, with food stalls, local produce and the Barnyard Mobile Petting Zoo.
Local Choir
Katherine
K-Town Choir practices every Monday from 5.30pm to 7pm at KRA, corner of Second St and O'Shea Terrace. No experience required.
Gold Rush
Pine Creek
The Pine Creek Gold Rush Festival will be held on July 1. Interested vendors contact Gaye Lawrence on 0427 724 849.
