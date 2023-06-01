Festival to lure 4,000 to region

A must-do for anyone seeking an authentic Aboriginal cultural experience, the annual Barunga Festival is back on, with more than 4,000 people expected to descend on the small community south-east of Katherine from June 9 to 12.
An iconic family friendly event on the national festival calendar, Barunga boasts a proud tradition of celebrating Indigenous music, sport, culture, art and dance.
General Manager of the Bagala Aboriginal Corporation Helen Lee said after 11 years the event was returning to the Traditional Owners and will be entirely not-for-profit with all ticket sales and sponsorship funds going back into the event.
Highlights include traditional bungul dances, a main stage of live music, Top End and Arnhem Region art and fabric fair, a fashion show, didgeridoo and spear throwing, youth activities and a Big Rivers AFL competition game.
Over the weekend, sporting teams including AFL, basketball, softball and Rugby 7s will all be battling it out at Barunga.
On offer will also be ticketed cultural workshops including didgeridoo and spear making, weaving, bush tucker and bush medicine plus community tours.
Traditional Owners will be welcoming visitors for a three-day celebration against a backdrop of spectacular dry season sun rises, birds and animals on their ancient lands.
Senior Traditional Owner Esther Bulumbara said her people were looking forward to the opportunity to hear about the plan for a Voice to Parliament, Treaty and truth-telling at this year's festival.
"This is important information we need to know, particularly for our young people, as this is the 35th anniversary of the Barunga Statement," she said.
"We also invite visitors with open arms to come and stay on our country and enjoy and participate in First Nation People's culture and way of life."
The first Barunga Festival was held in 1985 at the instigation of the leader of the Bagala clan, Bangardi Lee.
