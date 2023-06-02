Katherine Times
Fay Miller memorial raises $14k

Annie Hesse
Annie Hesse
Updated June 3 2023 - 6:50am, first published 6:39am
The celebration of life event for former Katherine Mayor Fay Miller at Tom and Annabel Curtain's Katherine Outback Experience has raised almost $14,000 for the late community stalwart's chosen charity, Cancer Council NT.

