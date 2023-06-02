Fay Miller memorial raises $14k

The celebration of life event for former Katherine Mayor Fay Miller at Tom and Annabel Curtain's Katherine Outback Experience has raised almost $14,000 for the late community stalwart's chosen charity, Cancer Council NT.
In front of a large group of friends and family from Katherine and beyond, former Katherine Town Council Alderman Henry Higgins led the successful action and guided guests through Mrs Miller's memorial night filled with laughter and anecdotes about the passionate Katherine community woman.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.