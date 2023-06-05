KTown Open a hit

Golfers from across the Top End took to the greens at the Katherine Golf Club to battle it out for the 2023 Katherine Open.
Local player Sue Sinclair, who has been playing golf for five years, said she immediately loved the social interaction and inclusiveness of her hometown club when she first started playing.
"For me, it is as much about socialising as the competition," she said.
"I've always been very competitive. The concentration required, at least for a beginner like me, means I have to let everything else in my life go.
"So it is a great de-stresser and way to escape."
Ms Sinclair said the Katherine Open event was "very well run and organised", giving credit to the organisers.
"I think everyone had a great experience playing at our course which was in exceptionally great condition," she said.
"Over the two day competition, I played rather ordinary on the first day so I relaxed on the second day. It must have worked because I finally broke 100 and took out both the B Grade Ladies Nett and Gross for day two and overall runner up for B Grade Ladies Nett."
Ms Sinclair said playing golf was a "terrific way to enjoy other people's company" who she wouldn't normally associate with.
"I love playing with different people and also having mixed competition," she said.
"Katherine is a great town and having people from other parts of the Territory play golf in our town is an added bonus. We can chat whilst playing and make new friends and share experiences."
The golfer said the sport - played on Katherine's par 72 course with nine holes and two different tee blocks on each hole - was a "very inclusive and welcoming activity", and she encouraged new and old Katherinites to try their hands at it.
"Golf is a great way to get to know other people, and if you're new to town, get out of the house, and play only for the social aspect or be as competitive as you like."
Due to great interest, the Club has been holding Get Into Golf sessions for women recently, with more events planned.
The Katherine Golf Club also runs a Veterans nine-hole competition most Saturday mornings, as well as junior golf clinics and senior ladies competitions.
Visit the Club's Pro Shop for more information on competitions, or to hire pull buggies, motorised carts, clubs and balls for the driving range.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
