Sat dishes to raise funds for rural kids

Two pieces of stunning artwork - created on old satellite dishes - are up for auction in a bid to raise crucial funds for remote students.
From June 16 to 23, Katherine School of the Air will be auctioning the two satellite dishes which were hand painted by Katherine artist Jenny Grahek.
Dish one showcases a classic Territory station scene with a colourful NT sky as background and dark silhouettes of cattle and a helicopter.
Katherine School of the Air said funds raised via this dish would be used to support the school's Year 5 to 9 students to attend an interstate school excursion to Cairns in July.
The second dish depicts a Territory wetlands scene, showcasing a variety of iconic NT animals including barramundi, a saltwater crocodile and a buffalo.
The funds from this dish are set to go towards improving the school's playground area.
Both dishes were first used in the early 2000s to provide internet access to remote students across the Katherine region.
The auction can be accessed via Orange County Auctions online.
