Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Charles Darwin Uni top 200 university in the world

June 5 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Darwin University (CDU) has been ranked in the top 200 universities in the world as part of the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings. Pictured: Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research and Innovation Professor Steve Rogers.
Charles Darwin University (CDU) has been ranked in the top 200 universities in the world as part of the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings. Pictured: Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research and Innovation Professor Steve Rogers.

Charles Darwin University (CDU) has ranked in the top 200 universities in the world as part of the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.