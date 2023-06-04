Katherine Times
New 3.7ha suburb

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
June 5 2023 - 7:00am
Jessica Powter, Executive Director Department of Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics, with Minister Eva Lawler, at the site of the newly developed Katherine Neighbourhood Centre.
Katherine's newest suburb has reached the next stage of development, with the Northern Territory Government now seeking proposals from proponents interested in the opportunity to develop a commercial centre in Katherine East.

