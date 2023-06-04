New 3.7ha suburb

Katherine's newest suburb has reached the next stage of development, with the Northern Territory Government now seeking proposals from proponents interested in the opportunity to develop a commercial centre in Katherine East.
The centre is set to provide a multitude of land uses including commercial, retail and residential.
During a visit to Katherine, Minister for Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics, Eva Lawler, said the site of the new suburb would be a 3.7 hectare parcel of Crown land located along the Stuart Highway.
"The Territory Labor Government is growing the Territory and preparing us for the future," Ms Lawler said.
"The Katherine East Neighbourhood Centre is a significant project for the people of Katherine, driving investment into the town, creating local jobs and improving our lifestyle."
The initial works on the site - undertaken by Territory business BMD Urban - has seen the employment of 16 workers and 26 subcontractors.
This is the first land release within the Katherine East Neighbourhood Centre development and will be supported by works undertaken as part of the Supporting Regional Growth and Katherine Flood Mitigation project.
Registrations for work proposals are now open.
The Territory Government is also duplicating a 1.3 kilometre stretch of the Stuart Highway at Katherine East adjacent to this project.
The duplication works are now close to completion with the project on track to finish mid-June, delivering improved road safety conditions and more efficient travel for all Territorians whilst supporting the creation of development parcels.
"The duplication of the Stuart Highway adjacent to the Katherine East Neighbourhood Centre Development will also provide enhanced road safety, increased flood immunity, reduced travel time and support the creation of these development parcels," Ms Lawler said.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
