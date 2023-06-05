Prisoners on the run

Two prisoners have been on the run in the Top End for more than 24 hours.
Northern Territory Police said they were seeking public assistance to locate the two men, 20-year-old Jamie Lauder and 23-year-old Justin Roberts, who absconded from the Darwin Correctional Facility in Holtze on the night of June 3.
Corrections made the report to the police after identifying via CCTV that the two men had fled the low-security compound, wearing yellow prison shirts and khaki shorts.
Police are investigating the incident and urging anyone who may have information, or know the whereabouts of the two men, to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
