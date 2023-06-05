Australian mining and agriculture icon Gina Rinehart has thrown her support behind the country's rural charity, Rural Aid, becoming the organisation's new patron.
Rural Aid was founded during the 2015 drought and has since forged a reputation for its work in supporting farming families before, during and after disasters.
Chief Executive Officer John Warlters said Rural Aid had to date given a hand-up to thousands of farming families impacted by drought, bushfires and floods, and the charity was well-known nationally for its Buy A Bale campaign.
Since its inception, Rural Aid has raised and distributed more than $100 million of assistance to families across the country.
"We are honoured to have Mrs Rinehart as Rural Aid's patron and to have her advocating in support of and championing the untiring work that Rural Aid does to enable farming families impacted by disasters receive assistance rapidly wherever they are - be it financial, fodder for livestock, drinking water or a chat with one of Rural Aid's professionally accredited counsellors," Mr Warlters said.
Mrs Rinehart has deep ties to agriculture that go back generations.
Her family is one of the longest continuing pastoral families in Australia - starting in the Pilbara region of West Australia in the 1860s, and before that on farms closer to Perth.
Today that pastoral connection continues with S Kidman and Co, founded in 1899 and Hancock Agriculture with the famous 2GR brand founded in 2017 which breeds full blood Wagyu.
"We are appreciative of Mrs Rinehart's ongoing support and very much look forward to our valued friendship continuing into the future," Mr Warlters said.
Mrs Rhinehard, who is also the patron of four of the nation's Olympic teams and was recently made an Officer of the Order of Australia for her distinguished service to the mining sector, to the community through philanthropic initiatives, and to sport as a patron, is known to many as successful business person, investing in Australia and employing thousands of people across the country.
"Having grown up on stations which I loved very much, stations and farms have and always will be close to my heart," she said.
"Rural Aid is an organisation that 'stands with our mates in the bush' during their hard times, and it does get tough in the bush, with floods, fires and severe drought, in addition to the usual dangers of snakes, spiders and in some northern areas, crocodiles too.
"As patron of Rural Aid, I encourage all Australians to throw their support behind its ongoing efforts in ensuring that our food producers - our farmers - are able to get back on their feet quickly when drought, flood or bushfire hits them."
Mrs Rinehart said the mining and agricultural industries were the backbone of our country, as they not only provide thousands of jobs, but present billions of dollars of taxes for governments to build hospitals, schools and roads and pay for much needed police, security and defence forces.
"Preserving the agricultural and mining industry's future is in the interests of not only all the businesses that the primary industries support, but every Australian," Mrs Rhinehart said.
"It is critical that our governments realise these essential industries must keep cost competitive internationally, to be able to continue to earn export income, and thrive, and not burden them with regulations and other onerous government burdens."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
