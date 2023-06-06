Absconders caught

Two prisoners who absconded from the Darwin Correctional Facility in Holtze on June 3 have been caught.
Northern Territory police detectives from the Serious Crime Squad, Dog Operations, general duties and CCTV operators located and arrested the two men on June 6 in Palmerston.
Both men remain in custody and are expected to be taken back into custody of NT Corrections.
Police said they would like to thank the members of the public who provided vital information in relation to the whereabouts of the absconders.
