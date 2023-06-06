School, clubs, charity to share $30K in community funding

Seven charities, clubs and programs across the Roper Gulf region will be sharing more than $30,000 in community grants.
The funds are set to be used to explore opportunities for the Roper Gulf community, as well as facilitate opportunities for travel outside of the region to take part in education programs.
Roper Gulf Mayor Tony Jack said Council was enthusiastic about "more programs to empower children, as well as ensuring there are a range of opportunities for youth" to be involved in programs outside of Roper Gulf and across the Northern Territory.
"Using the funds to facilitate travel around the Territory and other states to further education and development that can be taken back and shared with community is something Council supports and will hopefully encourage a wider range of participants for the programs," Mr Jack said.
"As a Council, we want to encourage the emerging generation to participate in different sporting and educational programs offered to ensure the remote communities are given every opportunity to support all areas of wellbeing".
"We had a great response to this round of Community Grants Programs from across the region and we are looking forward to seeing all the improvements made in the communities."
The successful applicants are:
